Road closed and buses diverted following A259 collision near Eastbourne

Buses have been diverted due to a collision on the A259 by Eastbourne, a bus company has said.

Two cars following a collision on the A259, Eastbourne. Picture from Laurence Baker

At 3.55pm today (Wednesday, January 18) Brighton and Hove Buses said the A259 leading into Eastbourne had been closed because of a collision.

A spokesperson added: “All services towards Eastbourne are turning at Beachy Head, services already in Eastbourne are diverting via the A27 and Falmer Rd to Rottingdean, as the A26 is already closed due to another RTC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said it received a report at around 4pm of a collision eastbound on the A259 near Victoria Drive which led to the road being blocked.