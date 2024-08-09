Road closed and emergency services called following two car collision in Polegate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called following a two vehicle collision in Polegate causing the road to be closed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station Road in Polegate was closed on Thursday, August 8, following the collision between the vehicles around 11am.

Emergency services including the ambulance services were on the scene and treated those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed that no arrests were made following the crash.

Emergency services were called following a two vehicle collision in Polegate causing the road to be closed.

The road was reopened at around 1pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report that two vehicles had been involved in a collision in Station Road, Polegate on Thursday (August 8) at around 11am.

“The road was closed while services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered. It was reported as being reopened at around 1pm.

“The ambulance service attended and treated those involved in the collision. No arrests were made.”