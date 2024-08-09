Road closed and emergency services called following two car collision in Polegate
Station Road in Polegate was closed on Thursday, August 8, following the collision between the vehicles around 11am.
Emergency services including the ambulance services were on the scene and treated those involved.
A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed that no arrests were made following the crash.
The road was reopened at around 1pm on Thursday.
The spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report that two vehicles had been involved in a collision in Station Road, Polegate on Thursday (August 8) at around 11am.
“The road was closed while services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered. It was reported as being reopened at around 1pm.
“The ambulance service attended and treated those involved in the collision. No arrests were made.”
