Road closed at Arundel after crash: very slow traffic reported at iconic West Sussex market town
There have been reports of a crash at the West Sussex market town of Arundel this afternoon (Sunday, December 17).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Road both ways from The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout) to A284 Arundel By Pass.”
AA Traffic News first reported the incident at 3.04pm and the live map is now showing that there is very slow moving traffic around on the bridge and road leading into town.