According to reports from the AA, one of the vehicles has overturned.

The incident was first reported just before 5.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA said the road is blocked with slow traffic on the A259 in Grand Parade from Schwerte Way to A2102 London Road.

Police accident

More as we get it.