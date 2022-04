The incident happened in Fox Way at around 4.30pm.

Several police cars attended the scene, as well as paramedics.

The air ambulance was then sent to the scene of the collision.

According to an AA report yesterday, the accident involved a car and motorbike.

The road was closed as emergency services investigated.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

More as we get it.

1. Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090911001 Photo Sales

2. The air ambulance was sent to the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090921001 Photo Sales

