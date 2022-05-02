Road closed following Rye collision

A road has been closed in both directions following a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Rye, according to the AA.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 5:04 pm

The AA said the incident, which happened on the A259, was first reported at 2.46pm today (Monday, May 2).

An AA spokesperson said, “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A259 both ways from A268 Fishmarket Road to A268 Wish Street.

“Congestion to routes through Rye as traffic looks to divert.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

