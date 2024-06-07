Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a report of a crash near an East Sussex village this afternoon (Friday, June 7).

AA Traffic News www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said London Road at Budletts, Maresfield, is closed with delays due to crash investigation work.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and delays due to crash investigation work on London Road both ways between Snatts Road and A272 / London Road (Budletts roundabout). Road remains closed following an earlier accident.”

The incident was first reported at 1pm.

