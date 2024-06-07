Road closed for crash investigation work near East Sussex village: reports of accident near roundabout
There has been a report of a crash near an East Sussex village this afternoon (Friday, June 7).
AA Traffic News www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said London Road at Budletts, Maresfield, is closed with delays due to crash investigation work.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and delays due to crash investigation work on London Road both ways between Snatts Road and A272 / London Road (Budletts roundabout). Road remains closed following an earlier accident.”
The incident was first reported at 1pm.
Sussex Police have confirmed that this is a minor incident with the local authority highways team working as the lead agency.
