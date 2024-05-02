Road closed in Chichester for 12 weeks due to gas works

The road is set to be closed for a number of weeks to do works being done on the street.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 2nd May 2024
Adelaide Road in Chichester, West Sussex is set to be closed for three months. There is no through traffic allowed. This is because of ongoing gas main works on Adelaide Road, from Spitalfield Lane to Melbourne Road.

The road is set to reopen on July 18, updates are to follow, Sussex World will refresh this article as news comes. Watch our video above this article for more.

