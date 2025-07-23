Road closed in East Sussex village for telecoms work

A road in an East Sussex village is closed for telecoms work today (Wednesday, July 23).

Chapel Lane in Blackboys, Uckfield, is shut both ways from Green Lane to the B2102, according to AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

A notice at one.network said Openreach is behind the road event and got permission from East Sussex County Council.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times and the closure is set to continue until Friday, July 24, at 1am.