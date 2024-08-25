Road closed in Eastbourne after water pipe bursts
A road in Langney, near Eastbourne, has been closed today (August 25), due to a burst water pipe.
First reported at 7.48am, the burst water main closed Larkspur Drive both ways between Foxglove Road and Briar Place. Reports suggest traffic is coping well and diversions have been installed for local bus routes.
