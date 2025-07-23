Road closed near seafront town in East Sussex after report of fallen power cables

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
There has been a report of fallen power cables on a road near Seaford this afternoon (Wednesday, July 23).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Alfriston Road is closed with slow traffic ‘due to fallen power cables on Alfriston Road both ways between A27 (Drusilla’s Roundabout) and A259 Sutton Road’.

The incident was first reported at 1.53pm.

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 3.30pm: “Alfriston Rd between Alfriston village and the Drusillas roundabout closed bothways between Berwick court farm and the A27 Drusillas roundabout fallen live power cables”

