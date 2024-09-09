Road closes on M23 following collision near Gatwick
There are long delays on the M23 following a collision this evening (Monday, September 9).
Part of the M23 – between Junction 10 Copthorne Way to Junction 10a B2036 Balcombe Road – is currently closed.
It comes after a car reportedly ‘spun out off the road’, according to AA Traffic News.
Queues have reportedly reached three miles, with motorists experiencing ‘severe’ delays of 51 minutes.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic is stopped on the M23 southbound between J10 and J10a near Crawley due to a collision.
“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.
“Delays are building on approach with approx. 3 miles of congestion."
More on this as we have it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.