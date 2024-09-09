Road closes on M23 following collision near Gatwick

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 19:17 BST
There are long delays on the M23 following a collision this evening (Monday, September 9).

Part of the M23 – between Junction 10 Copthorne Way to Junction 10a B2036 Balcombe Road – is currently closed.

It comes after a car reportedly ‘spun out off the road’, according to AA Traffic News.

Queues have reportedly reached three miles, with motorists experiencing ‘severe’ delays of 51 minutes.

There are long delays on the M23 following a collision. Photo: National World

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic is stopped on the M23 southbound between J10 and J10a near Crawley due to a collision.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

“Delays are building on approach with approx. 3 miles of congestion."

More on this as we have it.

