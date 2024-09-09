There are long delays on the M23 following a collision this evening (Monday, September 9).

Part of the M23 – between Junction 10 Copthorne Way to Junction 10a B2036 Balcombe Road – is currently closed.

It comes after a car reportedly ‘spun out off the road’, according to AA Traffic News.

Queues have reportedly reached three miles, with motorists experiencing ‘severe’ delays of 51 minutes.

Photo: National World

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic is stopped on the M23 southbound between J10 and J10a near Crawley due to a collision.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

“Delays are building on approach with approx. 3 miles of congestion."

More on this as we have it.