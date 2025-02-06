Road closure consultations underway in Littlehampton for School Streets initiative

Consultations are underway on a School Streets initiative in Littlehampton, which could see temporary road closures to make it safer for schoolchildren.

River Beach Primary School, in York Street, is one of three schools selected by West Sussex County Council for the 24/25 School Streets scheme.

The aim is to 'encourage pupils and their families to make active and sustainable travel choices for the school run'.

The council proposes to make two permanent Traffic Regulation Orders to prohibit driving near the school from 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The council says: "The first proposed Order would prohibit driving on Connaught Road in Littlehampton from its junction with Queens Street, eastwards to the eastern end of the road.

"The restriction would also apply to a short section of Queens Street from the southern kerbline of the western limb of Connaught Road, southwards to the southern end of the road.

"The restriction enacts a ‘School Street’ on the affected lengths of roads.

"The second proposed order would prohibit waiting at any time (introduce double yellow lines) on the northern side of Connaught Road from its junction with Queens Street eastwards to the existing ‘School Keep Clear’ marking.

"The restriction would also extend northwards along the eastern side of Queens Street for 6m."

A signage-only School Streets trial took place at three West Sussex schools last year, Arundel CE Primary, Thomas A Becket Junior in Worthing and Swiss Gardens in Shoreham.

Following the success of the trial, which made exceptions for access, the plan is to introduce the scheme at three more schools, including The Mill School in Crawley and St Joseph's in Chichester.

Full details of the proposals for Littlehampton can be viewed on the Traffic Regulation Order page of the council's website. The website includes a response form for any comments or objections.

People without access to a computer who wish to view details of the scheme should telephone the WSCC Contact Centre on 01243 642105 to receive the documents by post.

Any comments or objections about the proposal must be received before February 27. These may be submitted via the response form on the website mentioned above, by e-mail to [email protected] or in writing to TRO Team, WSCC, The Grange, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1RH. For legal reasons, only correspondence including a full name and address will be considered. Quote reference ARN8012-MM in all correspondence.

Beyond 24/25, School Streets will be part of the council's wider Active Travel to School initiatives.