Road closure in Burgess Hill to allow repairs to collapsed sewer

West Sussex County Council has announced that a road in Burgess Hill will be closed so a sewer can be fixed.

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said the Temporary Closure Order will come into effect on Silverdale Road on Monday, August 18.

It said: “Notice is hereby given that WSCC has made an Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to temporarily close Silverdale Road in Burgess Hill from its junction with Keymer Road to its junction with Glendale Avenue. The road closure is needed to allow a collapsed sewer to be repaired in safety.”

The notice said the order continues the effect of a previously issued emergency closure notice and ‘may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until repair works are completed, whichever is earlier’.

Alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated at the site and access to properties will be maintained at all times.

The notice said: “Any queries about the effect of the Order on traffic using the highway should be directed to the WSCC Contact Centre, telephone number 01243 642105.”

