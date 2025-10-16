Road closure in Seaford expected to take five days

A road closure in Seaford is expected to take five days this month.

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said the temporary road closure will be on Gildredge Road from the junction with A259 Sutton Road to the junction with U5439 Grove Road.

It said: “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic via A259 Sutton Road – U5439 East Albany Road, Grove Road and vice versa.

“The Order commences 23 October 2025 and lasts for a period of 18 months, or until works are completed, whichever is earlier. However, it is anticipated works will be undertaken between 23 and 27 October 2025 depending upon the weather conditions. If you require further information telephone Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.”

Gildredge Road in Seaford will be closed from the junction with A259 Sutton Road to the junction with U5439 Grove Road. Photo: Google Street View

