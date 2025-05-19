Road closure in West Sussex set to last a month: bus service between Littlehampton and Arundel unable to serve stops

A road closure near Littlehampton is set to last a month, a bus company has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach South made the announcement on Twitter at 6am on Monday, May 19.

They said: “Lyminster Road will be closed to approximately the 27th June.”

The company explained that service 9 will be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach said Lyminster Road will be closed until approximately June 27. Photo: Google Street View

They continued: “The service will be using the new bypass road but will be unable to serve stops between Seaton Road and Brookfield. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

A message at www.stagecoachbus.com clarified: “We have been advised that the Lyminster Road will be closed, between the railway crossing and Church Lane, for Gas replacement works. The works are scheduled to start from Monday 19th May with completion anticipated to be 11th July 2025.

“Throughout the duration of the closure, service 9 journeys between Littlehampton and Arundel, will divert via the Lyminster Bypass, in both directions. The following stops will not be served whilst the diversion is in place: Church Road, The Six Bells, Seaton Road, The Old Vicarage.”