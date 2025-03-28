Road closure planned for 'essential gas main replacement' in Littlehampton
Littlehampton Town Council said work will start to replace a section of gas main on East Street in Littlehampton – from Monday, April 7 to Sunday, April 20.
The company responsible for the works is SGN.
"These essential works involve replacing the old metal gas pipe with new plastic pipe to ensure SGN can continue to provide a safe and efficient gas supply and avoid disruptive gas escapes in the future,” a town council notice on social media read.
"Engineers will be replacing the gas main on East Street between the junction of the roundabout at Fitzalan Road/roundabout to just past Peterson Wilson Road.
“Due to the location of the gas pipe in the road, it will be necessary to close the road between these two junctions for the duration of the work.”
No through vehicle access will be permitted in either direction past the point of closures.
There will also be no vehicle access to East Street from the roundabout.
The council added: “Vehicle access to properties, Paterson Wilson Road, police station, and the care home located within the closure will be maintained. SGN's site team will keep those impacted informed about their access arrangement.
“Bin collection days will remain unchanged unless you hear otherwise from your service provider
“The official signed diversion route will be East Street, Horsham Road, Worthing Road, Wick Street, Arundel Road, Franciscan Way and vice versa.”
Bus routes may be affected, the council said. Passengers are advised to ‘speak to your service provider’ for the latest updates
Any queries about the effect of the closure, you can contact SGN on 0800 912 1700 or at [email protected].
