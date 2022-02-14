Road closures in and near Chichester

The latest major roadworks in and around the Chichester area

The latest works list from National Highways and one.network includes:

• Oving Road leading onto A27, closed while works to make major changes to the junction takes place.

• A27 eastbound and westbound, Havant to Crockerhill, lane closures due to mobile works for litter picking until March 5.

• A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor Regis roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for, junction upgrade works until April 20.

• Stockbridge Road, Chichester. Traffic control (stop/go boards) during roadworks until March 4.

• Fishbourne Road, East, Chichester. Road and lane closures during roadworks until February 25.

• Main Road, Fishbourne. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until February 25.

• Portsmouth Road (A259), Fishbourne. Traffic control (give and take) during roadworks until March 12.

• Farm Lane, Nutbourne. 24hr road closure on Farm Lane and School Lane between the junction with Main Road to replace water mains until March 11. No diversion will be in place and access will be maintained for residents.

• Stane Street, Westhampnett. Traffic control (multi-way signals) during roadworks until May 31.

• Motor Road, West Dean. Daytime road closure from the junctions of A286 to Hylters Lane to allow for the removal of ash die back until February 18.

• B2141 Hooksway Lane To East Marden Road, North Marden. Traffic control (two-way signals) during roadworks until February 16.