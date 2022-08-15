Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work at Marchants Way roundabout begins on Monday, August 22, until Friday, August 26, and continues from August 30-31.

Vehicles will be able to use the A273 through the roundabout but both London Road (B2036) and Marchants Way will be closed between 8pm and 5.30am to through traffic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made by Fairbridge Developments Ltd as the Fairbridge Way roundabout works near completion.

The work at Marchants Way roundabout in Burgess Hill, begins on Monday, August 22. Picture: Google Street View

An FDL spokesperson said: “Our contractors aim to do the noisiest works, namely the planing off of the old surface, before midnight to minimise disruption to local residents.

“Once the resurfacing and road marking works are completed the temporary lights will be removed. Any works thereafter will require minimal traffic management.”

FDL said emergency and home owner access to Marchants Way and London Road will be maintained.

They said: “If the current dry weather breaks, heavy rain could delay the tarmacking and road marking.

“However, light rain would only prevent the road markings being painted, which is scheduled for the final two of the seven nights.

“If rain stopped the overnight works, our contractor may have to reschedule for further night/s as appropriate.”

FDL added: “We apologise to residents, local businesses and motorists for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their forbearance during our works.”

The infrastructure improvement works started in February this year.