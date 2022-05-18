Road closures in Eastbourne this month

Carriageway preservation works on Hazelwood Avenue – May 17-18:

Hazelwood Avenue will be closed each night between 7pm-6am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic will be diverted via Brodrick Rd, Willingdon Park Drive, Huggets Lane, Freshway, Anderida Rd, Seven Sisters Road and vice versa.

Road closures in Eastbourne

Carriageway patching repairs on Seaside – May 16-26:

Seaside will be closed from Lottbridge Drove to Whitley Road from 8pm to 6am each night. Traffic will be diverted via Lottbridge Drove, Cross Levels Way, Kings Drive, Lewes Road, Whitely Road and vice versa.

Safety barrier replacement works on Pevensey Bay Road – May 16-26:

The road will remain open with a lane closure in place on the west bound carriageway between 9.30am-3.30pm each day.

Footway surfacing works on Sevenoaks Road from Kingfisher Drive to Bromley Close – May 25-June 1:

Preparation works will take place on May 25 between 9.30am-3.30pm.

The footway surfacing works will take place from May 30 – June 1 between 7am-7pm each day.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

Footway surfacing works on Cavendish Place from Upper Avenue to Seaside Road – May 26-June 20:

Preparation works will take place from 26-30 May. The footway surfacing works will take place from 7-20 June.

The road will remain open during the works. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.