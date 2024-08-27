Road closures to take place in Petworth city centre for historic car event
Near the start of September, there will be road closures in Petworth for a classic car event.
The 2024 Petworth Historic is set to take place next month which sees a 'flash mob' of old cars taking over the centre of the historic town.
However, it will come with road closures on multiple Petworth city centre roads.
A statement from Petworth Town Council read: “Please be advised that the High Street, Market Square and Lombard Street will be closed from 5:50 pm to 9:30 pm on Thursday 5th September 2024 to allow the classic cars to park in the Square as usual, on their way to the Goodwood Revival.
“Information on the road closures can be found on the One Network site here.”
