Road from Sayers Common to High Cross partially blocked after report of car hitting tree
There has been a report of delays on a road in Mid Sussex tonight (Thursday, January 4) after a car hit a tree.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Reeds Lane is partially blocked due to a collision. It said both directions are affected from B2118 London Road to Twineham Lane.
It said: “A car has hit a tree.”