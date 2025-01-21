Road in Crawley partially blocked after reports of two-car crash
A road in Crawley is partially blocked this morning (Tuesday, January 21) following reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported the incident at about 8am, saying it happened on Ifield Drive.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Ifield Drive both ways at Overdene Drive.”
