Road in Eastbourne closed following ‘emergency repairs’ to carriageway
A road in Eastbourne has been closed due to ‘emergency repairs to the carriageway’.
East Sussex Highways have confirmed that St Philips Avenue in the town has been closed due to the repairs.
The authority however have not confirmed how long the road will be closed for.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “St Philips Avenue in Eastbourne is currently closed for emergency repairs to the carriageway.
"This is close to the junction with Whitley Road. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”