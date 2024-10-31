Road in Eastbourne closed following ‘emergency repairs’ to carriageway

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 11:50 BST
A road in Eastbourne has been closed due to ‘emergency repairs to the carriageway’.

East Sussex Highways have confirmed that St Philips Avenue in the town has been closed due to the repairs.

The authority however have not confirmed how long the road will be closed for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “St Philips Avenue in Eastbourne is currently closed for emergency repairs to the carriageway.

"This is close to the junction with Whitley Road. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice