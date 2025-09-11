Road in Haywards Heath could close for repairs on bridge for Bluebell Railway

A road in Haywards Heath is set to close for up to five days for repairs to a bridge for the Bluebell Railway.

West Sussex County Council said the temporary closure is scheduled to start on Monday, September 29, and said the work is expected to be complete on Friday, October 3.

Their notice said: “(It) is required for the safety of the public and workforce while Crusader Traffic Limited undertakes repair works to a bridge for Bluebell Railway.”

It said the road will be closed between the junction with Monteswood Lane and the junction with Butterbox Lane.

Sloop Lane in Haywards Heath will be closed between the junction with Monteswood Lane and the junction with Butterbox Lane. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
It added: “The restriction will be in place 24 hours a day. An alternative route will be signed on site but please visit one.network/?tm=144738328 for more details. Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians. For information regarding this closure please contact Crusader Traffic Limited on behalf of Bluebell Railway on 01406 490011 who will be able to assist with the scope of these works.”

