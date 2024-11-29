Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

Emergency services, including officers from Sussex Police are on the scene following the collision on Jevington Road in Jevington, which saw the car flip onto its roof.

On its website, the AA has said that the road closed both ways from Eastbourne Lane to The Eight Bells pub.

Sussex Police said that a passenger in the car had suffered ‘minor injuries’ after the car had collided with a telegraph pole.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Jevington Road, Jevington at 12.15pm on Friday (November 29) after a vehicle hit a telegraph pole and rolled over.

“A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.”

