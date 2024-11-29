Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 15:11 BST
A road in a village near Eastbourne is currently closed after a car was overturned following a collision today (Friday, November 29).

Emergency services, including officers from Sussex Police are on the scene following the collision on Jevington Road in Jevington, which saw the car flip onto its roof.

On its website, the AA has said that the road closed both ways from Eastbourne Lane to The Eight Bells pub.

Sussex Police said that a passenger in the car had suffered ‘minor injuries’ after the car had collided with a telegraph pole.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Jevington Road, Jevington at 12.15pm on Friday (November 29) after a vehicle hit a telegraph pole and rolled over.

“A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.”

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

1. Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

2. Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

3. Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

4. Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision

Road in village near Eastbourne blocked after car overturns in collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:Emergency servicesSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice