A portion of South Farm Road was closed while emergency repair works take place.

It has been closed from the roundabout – at Bulkington Avenue / Northcourt Road – for a short way north.

At around 7.15pm on Monday, March 10, passers by called Southern Water after seeing the water was bubbling up through the road surface and gushing down the road.

A Southern Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams are due to fix a leak on South Farm Road, Worthing, but are waiting on Southern Gas Networks (SGN) to repair one of their pipes before we can gain access.

"The road is expected to be shut for the next few days, with a diversion in place along Ardsheal Road into Broadwater Road to Northcourt Road. We are keeping customers updated and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said: “We’ve completed repairs to our gas main in South Farm Road, Worthing, following damage by a third party. We’re working within a site and road closure put in place by Southern Water.

“We now need relay a gas service pipe to a property to complete our work. All going well, this work will be completed today (Wednesday).”

