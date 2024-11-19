Road near Chichester blocked after crash: delays reported on B2144
The B2144 in West Sussex is blocked this evening (Tuesday, November 19), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing heavy congestion on the road near Chichester.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and delays due to crash on B2144 Drayton Lane both ways from Silver Lakes to A259.”
The incident was first reported at 5.30pm.
