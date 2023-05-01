Edit Account-Sign Out
Road near Chichester closed due to collision

A road near Chichester has been closed because of an earlier collision, the AA has said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st May 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:02 BST

On the AA website it says the B2141 was closed in both directions south of Chilgrove from Binderton Lane to Hylters' Lane at around 12.38pm today (Monday, May 1).

Queueing traffic has also been seen following the collision, according to the AA.

