Road near Lancing partially blocked after report of crash
There have been reports of a crash near Lancing this evening (Friday, September 30) that is causing heavy traffic.
AA Traffic News said Busticle Lane in Sompting is partially blocked after a collision involving two cars.
Traffic is affected both ways on the road from the A27 Upper Brighton Road (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights) to Ball Tree Close, the AA said.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and more information will be added to this story as it comes in.