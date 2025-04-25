Road partially blocked after reports of ‘rolled over gravel truck’ in East Sussex village
There have been reports that a road in an East Sussex village is partially blocked this afternoon (Friday, April 25).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident is on Shortgate Lane at Shortgate near Ringmer and was first reported at 2.29pm.
They said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over gravel truck on Shortgate Lane both ways in Halland.”