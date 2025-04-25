Road partially blocked after reports of ‘rolled over gravel truck’ in East Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports that a road in an East Sussex village is partially blocked this afternoon (Friday, April 25).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident is on Shortgate Lane at Shortgate near Ringmer and was first reported at 2.29pm.

They said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over gravel truck on Shortgate Lane both ways in Halland.”