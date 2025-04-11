Road partially blocked between Bexhill and Hastings after two-car incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:59 BST
A road is partially blocked between Bexhill and Hastings this evening (Friday, April 11).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is slow traffic on the A259.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 Bexhill Road Westbound at B2092 Harley Shute Road.”

The incident was first reported at 4.24pm.

