Road reopens in East Grinstead: residents get new water main as work finishes one month early
A road in East Grinstead has reopened after a project to lay a new £470,000 water main finished one month ahead of schedule.
South East Water closed Turners Hill Road and West Hill on June 13 to safely install a 650 metre long pipeline.
The work, which was finished on Friday, September 16, forms part of an £850,000 investment into the East Grinstead area by the company.
Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said: “We were due to complete this project on October 18, so we’re delighted that we were able to reopen the road one month early.
Most Popular
Read More
“The new water main will reinforce the network in East Grinstead. This means that we’ll be able to pump more water into the area and maintain pressure and supply, ensuring that the community continues to receive top quality drinking water as demand increases.
“We’d like to thank residents and businesses in the area for their patience as we carried out this vital work.”