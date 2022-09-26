South East Water closed Turners Hill Road and West Hill on June 13 to safely install a 650 metre long pipeline.

The work, which was finished on Friday, September 16, forms part of an £850,000 investment into the East Grinstead area by the company.

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said: “We were due to complete this project on October 18, so we’re delighted that we were able to reopen the road one month early.

A new £470,000 water main has been installed in East Grinstead

“The new water main will reinforce the network in East Grinstead. This means that we’ll be able to pump more water into the area and maintain pressure and supply, ensuring that the community continues to receive top quality drinking water as demand increases.