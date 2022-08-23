Road resurfacing set to take place in Petworth

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road in Petworth is set to be resurfaced on Friday (August 26).

The A272 Pound Street in Petworth is set to be closed for the resurfacing.

The closure will be in place between 8pm Friday to 6am on Saturday, August 27 between Sadlers Row and Station Road,

An alternative route for traffic will be signed on site.

Road works have also been scheduled around the Petworth area over the next couple of months.

On August 30 from 8.30am to 3.30pm works undertaken by Scottish and Southern Power Distribution will close Shopham Road.

Roadworks will also be taking place in Fittleworth in September.

From September 6 to 8 roadworks will be in place in Upper Street in Fittleworth as remedial works will begin.

Two way signals will put in place for road users and alternative predestrian routes will be put in place as the works go ahead.