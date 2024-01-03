BREAKING

Road still closed after report of tree falling onto power lines near Ditchling in Sussex

A road is still closed near Ditchling this afternoon (Wednesday, January 3) following reports of fallen power cables.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 12.29pm on Tuesday that Underhill Lane was shut.

It said: “Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”

On Wednesday, January 3, it said: “Road closed due to emergency power line repairs on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”

It said the road was closed after a tree came down onto power lines.

