Road still closed after report of tree falling onto power lines near Ditchling in Sussex
A road is still closed near Ditchling this afternoon (Wednesday, January 3) following reports of fallen power cables.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 12.29pm on Tuesday that Underhill Lane was shut.
It said: “Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”
On Wednesday, January 3, it said: “Road closed due to emergency power line repairs on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.”
It said the road was closed after a tree came down onto power lines.