AA Traffic News said at about 5pm yesterday that there was slow traffic in Halland with the road affected both ways from Sandhill Lane to the B2192.

A police spokesman said the collision was on Eastbourne Road and that the incident was reported at about 5.45pm.

Police said the motorcycle rider sustained injuries and a road closure was in place until 7.20pm.