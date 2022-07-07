Road to close in Chichester for Triathlon

Roads are set to close in Chichester for the upcoming Chichester Triathlon Series.

The series will take place on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 from 11am to 4.30pm.

The left hand lane of the Avenue De Chartes will be coned off for the event and Westgate Road road will be closed top prevent the runners from coming into contact with any traffic

The roads will be closed from 11.30pm to 4pm over the weekend to ensure the runners safety.

Cyclists will leave the Chichester College front field and access the Avenue De Chartres road for the cycle section of the event.

They will run along the footpath at the rear of the Westgate Leisure Centre.

They will then run along the footpath adjacent to via Ravenna Road, exiting the footpath at the rear of Chichester College and crossing the road to access the Western end of Westgate Road.

The Junior event will take place on the Saturday with the Junior Aquathlon (Swim, run) , Junior Triathlon (swim, bike, run)

These events are for young people aged 8 to 16 years old and are suitable for both novice and experienced competitors alike.

The race day starts at 11am and all finishers will receive a commemorative event t-shirt and medal when they cross the finish line.

The Adult series will take place on the following day with the Sprint and Olympic Distance Triathlons (swim, bike, run), Sprint Distance Aquathlon (swim, run), Sprint Distance Aquabike (swim, bike), Sprint Distance Duathlon (run, bike, run).

The series will have five races for people to choose from: a Sprint Distance Triathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, or duathlon and an Olympic Distance triathlon.

The race day starts at 6am. All finishers will receive a commemorative event t-shirt and medal when they cross the finish line.

The Sprint Distance Triathlon consists of a 400 metres pool swim, a 33 kilometre bike, and a five kilometre run.

The aquabike event is 400m and 33km, the aquathlon 400 metre and 5km and the Duathlon is five kilometres, 33 kilometres and five kilometres.