Road to close in East Sussex market town so BT Openreach can carry out works

A road is set to close in Heathfield this month so BT Openreach can carry out works.

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said Dads Hill in Heathfield will temporarily shut ‘from the junction with B2102 High Street to the junction with A267 Mayfield Road’.

The notice said the Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order begins on Monday, November 17, and ‘lasts for a period of 18 months, or until works are completed, whichever is earlier’.

The notice said: “However, it is anticipated works will be undertaken on 17 and 18 November 2025 depending upon the weather conditions.”

Dads Hill in Heathfield. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
It said: “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic via A267 Mayfield Road – B2102 High Street and vice versa.”

People who need more information can call Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

