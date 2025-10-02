Road to close in West Sussex village for up to five days

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:08 BST
A road in Horsted Keynes is set to close for up to five days, according to a public notice from West Sussex County Council.

The notice said the closure will be on Keysford Lane.

It said: “The temporary closure is scheduled to commence on 22nd October 2025 for up to five days (it is estimated to be completed on 23rd October 2025) and is required for the safety of the public and workforce while BT undertakes a Daytime Road Closure between Station Road and Stonecross Lane for pole test.”

It said the restriction will be in place from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

Keysford Lane in Horsted Keynes. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Keysford Lane in Horsted Keynes. Photo: Google Street View

An alternative route will be signposted and is available at one.network/?tm=144884955. Access will be maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

