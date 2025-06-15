Roads in Brighton congested as London to Brighton bike ride continues
Major roads in Brighton are congested today (June 15) as the London to Brighton Bike Ride continues.
Reports published on the AA route planner app today make clear that the A259 Marine Parade is congested both ways, with a number of road closures in place while the bike ride takes place.
Road closures and disruption are expected to last until 9pm tonight.
for more information, visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news