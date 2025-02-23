Roads in Shoreham to be partially closed for improvement works

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Feb 2025

Several roads in Shoreham are set to be partially closed to make way for active improvement works, Sussex World can report.

West Sussex County Council have confirmed that Upper Shoreham Road, Buckingham Road, Windlesham Road & Middle Road – all in Shoreham-By-Sea will be closed from March 3 to April 25 while active travel improvement works take place. The Drive, at the junction of Upper Shoreham Road will be closed from March 3 to April 17.

The roads will be closed from 7.30am to 5.30pm, the council says, in order to give highway teams as much access as they need.

"Traffic management will be in place at Upper Shoreham road at all times,” a council spokesperson has confirmed. “Pedestrian access and route diversion will be signed on site.”

