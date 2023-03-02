Roads set to close for four weeks as resurfacing works take place in Crowborough

A section of Crowborough Hill will be closed overnight for four weeks as drainage and resurfacing work is carried out.

A section of Crowborough Hill will be closed overnight for four weeks as drainage and resurfacing work is carried out.

East Sussex Highways will start repairs to the B2100 Crowborough Hill between Western Road and Osborne Road on Monday, March 6, with work continuing until Friday, March 31.

During the roadworks this section of Crowborough Hill will be closed between 8pm and 5am each night. Temporary traffic lights will also in place between 5am and 8pm each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No parking signs and traffic cones will be in place to advise where parking is restricted.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via Western Road, Walshes Road, Fermor Road, Hurtis Hill, Sheep Plain, A26, B2100 and vice versa.

Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained. Anyone needing vehicle access during the works should discuss this with the team on site who will be able to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Taylor, head of operations at East Sussex County Council, said: “We appreciate the night-time roadworks on this section of Crowborough Hill will cause some disruption to road users and residents.

“This work will improve the road surface and address drainage issues along this well-used route. To ensure the work can be carried out safely we need to close the road, but by working overnight we hope to minimise disruption to residents and road users.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the roadworks and would urge people to plan ahead if they need to use this road during the four weeks when this essential work is taking place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad