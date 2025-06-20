Roadshow to be held across East Sussex showcasing one of 24 new buses to be launched this summer

Brighton and Hove Buses has announced the launch of 24 new Regency buses this summer, with one of the new vehicles heading out on a public roadshow across Eastbourne, Hailsham and Lewes.

The new fleet will run on the Regency Routes 28, 29 and 29A, which connect Brighton, Lewes, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Uckfield, Heathfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Buses said: “They feature a bold new design, and a host of upgrades designed to enhance the passenger experience.

"On board, passengers will find comfy upgraded seating, USB-A and USB-C charging at every seat, and free WiFi as standard. Upstairs, they can enjoy a social seating area and a dedicated table with integrated wireless phone charging. Free morning newspapers will also be available on board.

A picture showing the design of the new buses. Picture: Brighton and Hove Buses

“As with the rest of the Brighton and Hove Buses fleet, these vehicles also include key accessibility features such as dementia-friendly flooring, audio-visual next stop announcements, and a hearing loop system, helping ensure a more inclusive travel experience for all.”

The roadshow, on Friday, June 27, offers members of the public a first look at one of the new buses, along with the chance to speak to the team and pick up free timetables and giveaways.

The roadshow will begin on Terminus Road in Eastbourne from 10am to 11.30am before moving to the High Street bus stop in Hailsham between 12.10pm and 1.40pm.

The roadshow will finish at the School Hill Bottom bus stop in Lewes between 2.30pm and 4pm.

These new buses will enter service shortly after the event, and passengers will be able to travel on them along Regency Routes 28, 29 and 29A.

Nick Hill, Commercial Director at Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “We’re proud to be investing in our communities with these 24 brand-new Regency buses. They represent our continued commitment to making local travel more comfortable, accessible, and inclusive for everyone. We can’t wait for our passengers to experience them firsthand.”