Roadworks by West Sussex village retail park cause long tailbacks, resulting in blocked roundabouts

Work started this week on the traffic lights on the A259 between Rustington and Angmering, restricting access to Rustington Retail Park.

Temporary restrictions have been put in place by West Sussex County Council, with two Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders coming into effect between Angmering and Rustington on September 8.

The effect of the Angmering A259 order is to temporarily prohibit eastbound vehicles from making a right turn into Rustington Retail Park to visit Dunelm, Pets at Home, Halfords and Sainsbury's.

The county council said: "The road closure is needed to maintain safety while the traffic signals at this junction are refurbished."

The separate Angmering and Rustington A259 order temporarily introduces a 30mph speed limit at the junction with Station Road and westwards to the junction with Mill Lane.

The orders will remain in force until October 24 and may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.

David Leighton from East Preston captured the scene as tailbacks built on the A259 on Tuesday, September 9, at around 11.30am. He said the works had created 'difficult traffic conditions’.

He added: "Works commenced on New Road, on the A259 at the Sainsbury’s entrance, to 'refurbish existing traffic signals'. These works are projected to carry on for over six weeks.

"Access to Sainsbury's is blocked off when headed in an easterly direction, and only open to traffic travelling westbound and turning left into Sainsbury's."

Entry to Sainsbury's and other stores in Rustington Retail Park is to be restricted while the work is carried out on the traffic lights on the A259.

The tailbacks are affecting the new ‘fast’ 701 route between Littlehampton and Worthing, which was created to avoid the hold-ups caused by railway crossings.

