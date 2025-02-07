Roadworks in Battle: Expect Delays on the A21

Whilst the works will only last until 9am, there may still be delays for a period afterwards.

Motorists travelling through Battle this morning should expect delays due to emergency roadworks affecting both directions of the A21.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest updates, essential roadside drain works are currently underway on the A21 northbound between the junctions with the A28 and the A2100, north of Battle. The works commenced at 05:53 AM on 7 February 2025 and are expected to continue until 09:00 AM. Lane closures are in place, which may impact traffic flow.

Similarly, the southbound carriageway is also affected, with lane closures in place between the A2100 north of Battle and the A28. These emergency works began at 05:56 AM and will also run until 09:00 AM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the works will only last until 9am, there may still be delays for a period afterwards.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes where possible. Delays are likely during the morning rush hour while crews work to complete the repairs.

For live traffic updates and alternative route suggestions, motorists should check local travel reports before setting off.