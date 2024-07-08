Roadworks in Eastbourne town centre amid bus lane investigation
Drainage investigation works are set to take place in Upperton Road as part of the design stage for future bus lane facilities, according to East Sussex County Council.
Plans for a bus lane and cycle path were proposed for Upperton Road in 2023.
The works will take place from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 24, between 8pm and 6am.
An ESCC spokesperson said: “The works involve CCTV surveys into the condition of the underground pipe system.
"We will also be using high pressured water to clear the system.
"There may be some minor delays whilst machinery is being moved.”
Lane closures will be in place and multi-way traffic lights will be installed. Permanent traffic lights at the junction of The Avenue will be turned off and replaced with temporary signals.
See below the traffic management schedule:
July 15 – Multiway traffic signals at the junction of Hartfield Road;
July 15 - 19 – Lane closure outside Pembroke House;
July 17 - 19 – Multiway traffic signals at the junction of The Avenue;
July 22 - 24 – Lane closure at the entrance to the Enterprise car park;
July 22 - 24 – Lane closure at the Station Roundabout / Southfields Road.When do they start?
The bus stop adjacent to Hartfield Road will be suspended on July 15 for one night, according to East Sussex Highways.
The spokesperson added: “Propermegaties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.”
