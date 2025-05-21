Roadworks in Sussex to cause disruption during bank holiday weekend

Here is a round-up of roadworks taking place in Sussex and Surrey over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

The below roadworks have been listed on the One Network website.

Chichester

– Cherry Orchard Road (May 6 to May 27): “Emergency road closure due to gas escape.”

– Theatre Lane (May 19 to June 2): “Location of a mobile elevated work platform.”

Arun district

– A259 Grevatts Lane (May 26 – May 30): “Minor works for snagging closing out A278 works associated with the Arun Crematorium development. Works will include no highway incursion and minimal footpath incursion with no closures of the footway or traffic management necessary.

– Lyminster Road (May 19 – July 11): “24hr/day road closures between the junctions with Wick Roundabout and Lyminster Bypass for gas mains replacement works [by SGN].”

– Angmering: Southern Water teams are ‘improving sewer manholes’ at The Square in Angmering and also along Water Lane. Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/carnage-already-diversion-in-place-as-roadworks-begin-in-west-sussex-village-5137724

Adur and Worthing

– Various works for Worthing Heat Network pipe installation.

Phase Two: May 5 to June 16:

– Chapel Road Southbound closure from Chapel Road Roundabout to junction with Richmond Road. – Richmond Road right turn to Chapel Road lifted. – Reversal of one-way on Liverpool Road lifted.

To see the works scheduled for June and July, see: www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/worthing-heat-network-latest-car-park-diversion-explained-as-junction-closure-planned-bus-stop-and-on-street-parking-to-be-suspended-5123993

– Brighton Road traffic control (multi-way signals) from May 20 until May 30. Southern Water is carrying out ‘utility repair and maintenance works’. The water company said the works are ‘impactful but necessary’.

– Sea Place (May 19 to June 6): SGN gas works

– Farm Way (May to June 6): Road closed for UK Power Networks project

Horsham district

– Amberley Road, Storrington (8am on May 26 to 6pm on May 28): “Daytime road closures o/s no.s 15 - 29, between the junctions with B2139 and Monastery Lane for overhead cabling works.”

– Springfield Road (9.50am on May 19 to 11.59pm on June 1): SGN works

– Wimland Road (11.59pm on May 24 to 4am on May 26): Network Rail – Night-time road closures between the junctions with A264 Crawley Road and Wimlands Lane for track maintenance works.

Crawley

– Radford Road (April 21 to May 30): “24hr/day road closures between the junctions with Steers Lane and B2036 Balcombe Road for gas mains replacement works.”

– Copthorne Road (May 24 to June 6): “Section 50 works (Entity Connect Ltd) The majority will be in the footway, however there will be some trenching in the carriageway, depending on the location of existing buried utilities.” Traffic control (two-way signals) for the Surrey County Council works.

– A23 lane closure (Monday-Friday 20:00 - 06:00 – including Bank Holidays – from May 20 to June 7). National Highways will be closing the M23 in both directions Jct 11 to Jct 10. The carriageway and lane closures are for survey works.

Wealden district

– Snape Lane, Wadhurst (May 12 to June 6): Drainage repairs by East Sussex County Council

– Three Oaks Lane, Whitegates Lane/Woods Green, Wadhurst (May 15 to May 30): South East Water is repairing repair leaking apparatus

– Redbridge Lane, Crowborough (May 13 to June 13): Bridge repairs by East Sussex County Council

– Lewes / London Road, Danehill (May 15 to May 24): Carriageway repairs from 8pm to 6am

Eastbourne

– Ashburnham Road (9am on May 20 until 11.59pm on June 2) – SGN for utility repair and maintenance works

– Roselands Avenue (1.30pm on May 21 until 11.59pm on May 28) – SGN works with traffic control (multi-way signals)

– Grand Parade – carriageway / footway works by East Sussex County Council to conclude on May 30.

Hastings

– St Marys Terrace: Road closure due to ‘large void’ with diversion route via Milward Road (3pm on May 19 until 11.59pm on May 24). Works by East Sussex County Council