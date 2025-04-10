Littlehampton Road in Worthing – by Northbrook College – was down to one lane for more than four hours on Wednesday (April 9).

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell took pictures of a long queue of traffic at 10am – but said there was ‘no workforce to be seen’.

In response, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Essential maintenance works to repair streetlights along the A259, Littlehampton Road in Worthing, were permitted for one day, Wednesday, April 9, between 9.30am to 3.30pm.

"Traffic management, including a temporary lane closure, needed to be set up in advance to enable the repair team to undertake their work safely and subsequently there may have been a short gap in activity in the morning around 10am.”

The county council said the work was completed by 2pm.

