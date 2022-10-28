There will be road works on Westhampnett Road for two weeks

The works by Scottish and Southern Power Distribution are set to take place between the roundabout on the St James Road junction and the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

The road is a busy route into the city from the A27 and is set to cause delays on what is already a traffic jam hotspot.

Traffic signals will be in place from 7am on Monday, October 31 until 7pm on Friday, November 11.

There will also be a complete closure in place on this section of road in the evenings between St James' Road and Church Road for two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road closure is in place from 6pm until 11pm on Wednesday, November 9, Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11, due to works by broadband company CityFibre.

There will also be a night time closure in place on the same dates and time on Spitalfield Road between the junctions of Swanfield Drive and Melbourne Road.