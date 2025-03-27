Part of Rodmill Drive, opposite Framfield Way, has become so well-known for its potholes that resident Denise Rogers has dubbed the stretch of road ‘Rodmill Rollercoaster’.

MP Josh Babarinde also mentioned the spot in Parliament earlier this year while calling for Eastbourne to get a ‘fair share’ of funding dedicated to tackling potholes in the South East.

Denise reported the road surface – which she called a ‘danger and disgrace’ – to East Sussex Highways, but was told it ‘didn’t require repairs at this time’.

However, the Highways department has now confirmed the road will be repaired – and soon.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Repairs will be made to the pothole on Rodmill Drive, near the junction with Framfield Way, within 28 days as it now meets our intervention levels, published on our website.”

These repairs are set to be finished by April 4. The council also confirmed more ‘extensive resurfacing work’ is due to begin on May 27.

The Highways spokesperson added: “With 2,000 miles of road across the county to maintain, repairs are prioritised based on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole or defect.

"To repair every pothole on the network regardless of whether it meets our intervention levels would cost about four times our current spend and place an even greater burden on council taxpayers.

“People can find out how and when we repair potholes and report potholes to us directly via our website at: www.eastsussexhighways.com”

